Sheffield United: 'Blades deserved to beat us' admits Derby boss Rowett after 1-1 draw

Derby manager Gary Rowett admitted he had no complaints after his promotion-chasing team were held 1-1 by fellow contenders Sheffield United at Pride Park.

Matej Vydra converted a first half penalty for his 15th goal of the season but United deservedly equalised through Leon Clarke in the second half.

United had started strongly but went behind in the 24th minute after George Baldock caught Johnny Russell near the goalline and Vydra drove his spot kick high past Simon Moore's left hand.

Clayton Donaldson forced Scott Carson into a diving save at his near post in the 39th minute and it was the big forward who set up United's equaliser in the 57th minute.

His deep cross from the right caught Derby out and Clarke was left unmarked six yards out to place a header past Carson for his first goal in five games.

Both teams threatened to win it on the break as the game became stretched, but Rowett said: "I'm very happy with that in light of the fact we didn't deserve it on the performance.

Gary Rowett

"We didn't show enough composure on the ball and I certainly can't complain although I'm disappointed with the goal they scored.

"It was a really disappointing goal to concede but I think on reflection of the game, they were better than us and probably, without creating too much, deserved to win so a point is an extension of our unbeaten run and five wins and two draws in seven games.

"We didn't play really well but we were resilient and got a point and earlier in the season when we didn't play well, we got beat heavily; now when we don't play well we get something out of the game.

"I think today was probably a game too far for us in some ways but I think Sheffield United make that happen, they are a good team with good energy."