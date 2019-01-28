Sheffield United: Blades could be reunited with former loanee Ben Woodburn after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted teenager might go back out from Anfield

Sheffield United could come face-to-face with their former loanee Ben Woodburn before the end of the season, with Hull City keen on securing his services on a temporary basis.

Nigel Adkins' side have approached their counterparts at Anfield about the possibility of taking the teenager on loan, after his spell at Bramall Lane was cut short.

The Welsh international played just eight times for Chris Wilder's Blades, making his full debut against Adkins’ Hull in the EFL Cup, and Jurgen Klopp, Wilder’s counterpart at Anfield, revealed recently that Woodburn will only be allowed to depart if there are guarantees he will play.

“There are a couple of clubs interested, but to be honest if these clubs don’t give me the guarantee that he will play, there is absolutely no reason from my point of view to give him on loan,” Klopp said.

“When we give players on loan, we don’t want to make them ready for life outside because that’s what we can do as well. We want to give them the opportunity to play football and for playing football you need to fight for your place, but that’s what they learn here as well.

“You don’t need to give them on loan so they learn this.

Ben Woodburn struggled at Sheffield United

“Football is, in parts, a ‘dirty business’ and people really forget immediately – if you have two or three games and are not that convincing, people think ‘oh, he lost it’ or whatever.

“Ben Woodburn is an outstanding talent, still pretty much a kid, and I am happy to see him here, running around, completely fit and really settled in the squad. He was that before.

“In the summer, I think he lost a bit of patience and it was really long he was already with us. The first-team situation didn’t really change and then you maybe – and it’s normal and can happen – lose patience. Then you have a rather average experience at another club and you come back and see here everything is still like it was before.

“Now he trained [on Friday] for the first time so I think if something happens with a loan, then it will happen at the end of the week. We will really try to give him as many sessions as possible so if he goes somewhere, he is really in a good situation.”