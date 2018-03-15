Sheffield United: Blades consider goalkeeper swoop as Chris Wilder hits-out as conspiracy theorists

Sheffield United will consider offering Jamal Blackman the chance of a permanent move to Bramall Lane if the goalkeeper makes a strong finish to the season.

Blackman is expected to make his 29th appearance since arriving on loan from Chelsea when Nottingham Forest visit South Yorkshire tomorrow.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (left) has been impressed by Jamal Blackman and David Brooks: Robin Parker/Sportimage

Chris Wilder, whose side are only two points behind the play-off positions with nine matches remaining, admitted uncertainty surrounding which division United will be competing in next term coupled with co-owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s attempted takeover of the club, has interrupted his recruitment plans.

But the United manager, who also dismissed the “conspiracy theories” surrounding David Brooks’ omission from the starting-eleven which beat Burton Albion on Tuesday, said: “We’ve not really looked at anything regarding the loans we’ve got yet. But obviously we’re trying to get the ball rolling because we like to work medium to long term as well. Jamal will come into consideration with a big end to the season.”

Brooks, aged 20, scored his third goal of the campaign against Albion and was yesterday named in Wales’ under-21 squad for next week’s UEFA qualifier with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Confirming the youngster, who boasts a number of admirers at Premier League level, is still being nursed back to fitness following a bout of glandular fever, Wilder said: “There’s no conspiracy theory. He’s not fit enough for 90 minutes yet, that’s not really what the medical people want. So he can start or we can use him as an impact player later on in the game.

David Brooks scored against Burton Albion in midweek: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I think the world of him, the players think the world of him and the fans do too. David makes us better, of course he does. But we have to be sensible given the situation. If we overload him and lose him, people and then looking at me asking ‘is he stupid?’ That’s if they’re not already.”