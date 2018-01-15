Sheffield United: Blades confirm signing of Ricky Holmes from Charlton

Sheffield United have this afternoon confirmed the signing of Charlton’s Ricky Holmes.

The 30-year-old is reunited with Blades boss Chris Wilder after the two worked together at Northampton Town.

Holmes, who has signed a deal until 2020, will go into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Norwich after becoming Wilder’s third permanent signing of the January transfer window. Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans joined last week, while James Wilson arrived on loan from Manchester United.

"I worked with Ricky previously and it is no secret that I'm an admirer of his ability," said Wilder.

"He has something a little different and I'm confident that his best years are ahead of him. He completes the jigsaw of our incoming transfers and I must thank Paul Mitchell [head of recruitment] and Carl Shieber [head of football admin] for securing these deals early in the transfer window."