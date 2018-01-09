Sheffield United: Blades confirm signing of midfielder Ryan Leonard

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Southend midfielder Ryan Leonard.

Leonard, aged 25, was officially unveiled at Bramall Lane this afternoon and could make his debut for Chris Wilder's side during Friday's Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

"It is no secret that we have chased the signature of Ryan for some time," Wilder said.

"We wanted him in the summer but that was not possible so we have been patient, continued to monitor his progress and we are delighted that this has been completed early in this window.

"We want to add quality to our ranks and Ryan fits that criteria. There is quality available, including in League One, and we hope he will prove to be a great acquisition for us."

United reached an agreement with the League One club to secure Leonard's services last week but an announcement was delayed when part of his medical was rescheduled due to the timing of his arrival in South Yorkshire.

He has made 29 appearances and scored four goals for Southend since August. Leonard has signed a deal until 2021.

"I'm delighted to get it done and can't wait to get started. It's going to be an honour to play for this club," he said.

"I can't thank Southend enough for what they've done for me. But I felt the time was right for me to take the step up into a higher league."