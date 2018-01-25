Sheffield United: Blades confirm popular white adidas third shirt will go on sale - but only in limited numbers

Sheffield United have today confirmed that supporters will be able to buy the popular adidas white 'third' shirt tomorrow - but only in limited numbers.

Around 500 of the shirts will be available online and in the Blades superstore tomorrow [Friday, January 26] with supporters limited to one shirt per person.

The Blades say £2 from each shirt will be donated to the Alzheimer's Society, with pricing at £47 for adults and £37 for juniors.

"Following requests by supporters and months of negotiation, a very limited number of white second change adidas shirts are set to go on sale," a United statement said.

"Purchases will be limited to one shirt per person, both online and instore. Please note junior shirts cannot be sold online due to low stock."

United previously said the shirt would not be brought out in their stores, but a number of Blades fans lobbied them - leading to negotiations with kit supplier adidas.