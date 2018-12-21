Sheffield United: Blades ‘close’ to deal for Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell

Sheffield United are reportedly close to the loan signing of Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell.

According to Football Insider, the Blades are in pole position to bring the 21-year-old to Bramall Lane as Chris Wilder bolsters his creative options.

Everton's Kieran Dowell (left).

Everton are reportedly happy to let the England youth international leave Goodison Park for the second half of the season as he is unlikely to feature in Marco Silva’s first team plans.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard confirmed the Scottish giants are also interested in Dowell, but it looks like United could be closer to landing the midfielder.

Dowell impressed while on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, scoring ten goals in 43 appearances for the Championship club.

He has made two senior appearances for the Toffees after progressing through their youth system.

United have also been linked with a move for another Everton player, defender Mason Holgate, this week.