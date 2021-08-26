Sheffield United: Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic comments on speculation linking duo with moves away from Bramall Lane

The club’s record signing, Brewster has struggled for form and goals since completing a £23.5m switch from Liverpool in October - breaking his duck at the 32nd time of asking during a Carabao Cup tie against Carlisle earlier this month.

With United struggling to progress plans to strengthen the options at Jokanovic’s disposal, that has prompted speculation Brewster could be sold in order to fund the reprofiling exercise the Serb claims he was promised would take place before officially taking charge during the close season.

But, speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Luton Town, Jokanovic insisted he has no plans to part company with either Brewster or his team mate Oliver Burke; another player linked with a move away.

George Baldock talks to Rhian Brewster (R): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Everything is open, but I don’t believe Rhian and Oliver Burke will go,” Jokanovic said. “I believe they will stay within the team. Being asked about Rhian, it surprises me a little bit.”

After scoring in each of his last two outings, Billy Sharp is expected to spearhead United’s attack at Kenilworth Road, with either David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie or Burke in pole position toi partner the 35-year-old. Teenager Daniel Jebbison is another option although, with United still searching for their first league win since being relegated from the top-flight last term, Jokanovic could be minded to rely on experience.