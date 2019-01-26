Sheffield United: Blades boss Chris Wilder praises ‘fantastic’ steps taken to combat 'calming' pink dressing room at Carrow Road ahead of 2-2 draw with promotion rivals Norwich City

Chris Wilder joked that Sheffield United’s backroom staff will have a wallpapering job at Bramall Lane on Monday morning after their efforts helped the Blades return from Norwich City’s Carrow Road with a well-earned point on Saturday afternoon.

City’s decision to paint the walls of the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink, ostensibly to lower testosterone levels in the opposition before kick off, received much publicity when it was revealed at the start of the season.

And ahead of Saturday’s meeting between two sides well in the automatic promotion race, United left nothing to chance with kit men Carl Hopwood and Adam Geelan amongst those tasked with papering over the pink walls.

Motivational images, including one of United celebrating after scoring, are also featured on the walls above United's red and white home kit ahead of the game, which finished 2-2 after Billy Sharp twice dragged the Blades back on level terms.

Boss Chris Wilder described their efforts as “fantastic” afterwards, joking: “I fined the boys if I saw any pink in there before the game so they must have been in there since 8am!

“They might get a job at Bramall Lane on Monday morning, painting and papering the dressing room.

”But every club goes about things in their own way - we have our way and Norwich have theirs.”

"Pink has an effect, not because it is pink, but because it's linked to childhood experiences," Dr Alexander Latinjak, a lecturer in sport psychology at the University of Suffolk, told the BBC when news of the change emerged.

"If it is true that pink lowers testosterone levels then the coach should know exactly how to use that advantage tactically."