Sheffield United: Blades boss blasts ‘Cavemen’ tag ahead of visit to Leeds United

Manager Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United have been unfairly portrayed as "cavemen" because neither he nor his staff detail how they prepare for games.

Wilder made the claim in response to a question about Spygate; the episode which saw tomorrow’s opponents Leeds fined £200,000 and officially reprimanded after it emerged they had been secretly observing opposition training sessions.

Marcelo Bielsa has routinely revealed his starting elevens since the English Football League concluded its investigation and Wilder, who earlier this week confirmed Billy Sharp will captain United at Elland Road, said: "Naming the team doesn't make a big difference. Gone are the days when you don't know.

"You can see every game now, with the exposure the game gets. Everybody is all over it."

Wilder refused to criticise Bielsa when news of the espionage scandal first broke.

Asked if his thoughts on the matter have since changed, he added: "This is what I said about the Spygate stuff. We all do the stats and analysis. it's all very hi-tech, even thought people probably think we're cavemen.

Marcelo Bielsa: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"But there's only so much detail you can put into players. They have to have the right ingredients to be good players and be a good team."