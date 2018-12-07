Sheffield United: Blades awaiting the results of scans on two first team players ahead of Reading clash

Ben Woodburn has become the second Sheffield United player to undergo a scan on an injury ahead of tomorrow's game against Reading after damaging an ankle during training.

The youngster, on loan from Liverpool, was fitted with a protective boot following the incident at the Steelphalt Academy and will miss the visit to Berkshire as a result.

Depending upon the outcome of those tests, it could mean Woodburn has played his last game for United should the Premier League club decide to terminate his agreement next month.

News of his predicament comes after Leon Clarke underwent further analysis at a facility in Sheffield to ascertain the extent of an as yet unspecified condition.

"Unfortunately for Ben, it happened this week," Wilder said. "He's gone for a scan and hopefully he won't be out for too long."

"It's also disappointing for ourselves and Leon," he added. "It's a shame. he played through the pain barrier at Brentford recently and that's knocked him back. But fair play to the lad, he'd put his hand up to play and, if he doesn't take part in this one, then we're thinking he should be back when West Brom come to our place next Friday."

Although Clarke was on target at Griffin Park, Woodburn has struggled for opportunities since arriving in South Yorkshire during the close season and has been returning to Anfield to play Professional Development League football.

"We watched him play for their under-21's against Everton," Wilder said. "We had someone there and he was talking to us about playing for our under-21's too. Ben was looking forward to trying to get back into our team."