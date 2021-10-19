Sheffield United: Blades are told they will be forced to go through the pain barrier to beat Millwall

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Gary Rowett’s side, Slavisa Jokanovic admitted he expects the visitors to pose a serious test of his players’ credentials as they attempt to build upon last weekend’s win over Stoke City.

Jokanovic accepted City had taken United into “some difficult places” during Saturday’s contest, particularly after taking the lead through Jacob Brown.

The Serb, whose team struck back with goals from Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick, expects more of the same against opponents he regards as one of the most durable in the division.

Sheffield, England, 16th October 2021. Slavisa Jokanovic during Sheffield United's win over Stoke City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“There will be moments against Millwall when we will be in trouble,” Jokanovic said. “That is the same for all of the games, it doesn’t matter who you are, in the Championship.

“They are strong. They run well behind and they are good at set-pieces, so we must be ready for that.”

United crumbled under an aerial bombardment when they faced West Bromwich Albion earlier this term. But they are now a much more formidable proposition, after Jokanovic was finally able to bring in fresh faces towards the end of the transfer window. Four of the five signings he made - Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane - are all expected to feature against the visitors from south London.