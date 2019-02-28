Sheffield United: Blades allocated extra tickets for Monday’s Sheffield Derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Sheffield United have received a further allocation of tickets for Monday’s Sheffield Derby against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Blades confirmed this afternoon that a further 1,000 tickets will be made available for the game, meaning Chris Wilder’s men will be backed by just under 4,000 fans when they face Steve Bruce’s side on Monday.

United will be backed by almost 4,000 fans on the Leppings Lane End of Hillsborough

The tickets, for the lower tier of the Leppings Lane End of Hillsborough, will go on sale tomorrow [Friday] morning from 10am, to supporters with over 40,000 loyalty points. They will be sold in person, online and over the phone.

At 11am, fans with 37,500 or more loyalty points will be able to buy tickets and at 2pm, sales open for those with 35,000 or more.

The club reminded fans that anyone on the waiting list for tickets for the derby will be required to contact the club, to purchase tickets when eligible.

Earlier this week, a faction of Blades fans questioned the ‘senseless’ decision to restrict the number of tickets on sale for the derby. United were originally allocated just over 2,000 tickets for the game, before subsequent allocations of 700 and 1,000 tickets boosted that to almost twice that figure.