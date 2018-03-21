Sheffield United: Blade says football bosses must listen to fans

The international break might have come at an opportune moment for Sheffield United as, having played eight matches in 30 days, Chris Wilder’s squad looks to rest its tired limbs before making one final push towards the Championship play-offs.

But one of its members, wing-back George Baldock, has revealed his opposition to suggestions the English Football League should investigate the possibility of taking a break over the festive period.

“I love playing over Christmas,” he said. “Boxing Day games are brilliant for me. I think they’re really special games, especially when they’re at home.

“I know a lot of people might not agree with me. But it’s tradition here isn’t it?”

“Okay, if you’ve got tons of injuries, you might prefer a break,” he added. “But this is what I’ve been brought up with. Probably the most important thing, and it would be wrong for people to forget this, is that the fans love them too.”

United remained two points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough after being held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest last weekend. They return to action at Brentford on Good Friday before hosting Cardiff City, managed by Wilder’s predecessor Neil Warnock, three days later.

Baldock, signed from MK Dons during the close season, said: “These games were one of the reason I came to this football club; great games in front of packed houses. We’ve got to start winning again now, at the business end, but we’ve got it in us to do that.”