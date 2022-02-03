Sheffield United: Birmingham City warnings, Lys Mousset's future, Sander Berge and Charlie Goode's blinds

Paul Heckingbottom has been signing the praises of Sander Berge who has found starting places hard to come by lately. David Klein / Sportimage

That’s not all though as Paul Heckingbottom has been vocal about a whole range of subjects this week.

It’s all good

Sheffield United think Birmingham City are a good team and Birmingham City think Sheffield United are a good team… but why? Well HERE’s what Lee Bowyer had to say about the Blades and his own team HERE. Meanwhile, Hecky had THIS to say about Blues. It’s all lovely, respectful stuff even if to add a little drama we’d prefer if one of them said, ‘yeah, they’re ****’. By the way, here’s the Blues injury news.

Not putting shade on his past

“To be honest, if I hadn’t been doing that then I probably wouldn’t be sat here now,” Charlie Goode admits, tracing his unusual and decidedly low key route into the professional game. James Shield has more from United’s new signing from Brentford as he runs through his background in playing non-league football and fitting blinds and getting right up into the Premier League. Full story HERE

Billy the coach

It’s been a busy week at United and among many things, me and James spoke about Bailly Sharp and his future. A claim was made that Sharp should get a new contract and a coaching role. It makes sense, even if I do say so myself. You can watch the podcast HERE or listen where you get your pods from.

Get Sharp’s contract sorted

The main reason we were talking about Billy Sharp is that the striker has admitted that he’d quite like to know if they are going to offer him a new deal, the current one running out at the end of the season. Read more HERE

Lys Mousset gone? Maybe not for good

Paul Heckingbottom has addressed speculation that Lys Mousset is destined to leave Sheffield United this summer, suggesting there is still a route back for the centre-forward at Bramall Lane. writes James Shield. The full story is HERE or maybe you want to know more about his upcoming debut for Salernitana where he’ll take on a one-time managerial target of United’s. Read that HERE

Luke Freeman’s Millwall move

Luke Freeman admits he is looking forward to playing games – and working under Millwall boss Gary Rowett – after sealing a loan switch from Sheffield United on a “pretty hectic” transfer deadline day, writes Danny Hall. Full story HERE and why Luton Town didn’t manage to sign the midfielder HERE

Sander Berge on alert

He may not have played much under Hecky but the boss is a big fan. He has placed Berge on red alert for some United game time in the coming weeks and months, after insisting the Blades’ former record signing is a “fantastic player” with “huge potential”. Read the full story from Danny HERE