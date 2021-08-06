Sheffield United: Birmingham City boss expresses concerns about the firepower at Slavisa Jokanovic's disposal as key player set for shock Blues return

But Bowyer, whose side visit South Yorkshire tomorrow, did confess to being concerned about the firepower at Jokanovic’s disposal; describing United’s attack as “top quality”.

Confirming he is struggling to second-guess the Serb’s tactics because of the disruption Covid-19 caused to United’s warm-up programme, Bowyer said: “It's difficult because he has inherited his squad. They have a lot of strikers, a hell of a lot of strikers. Top quality strikers as well.”

Jokanovic, who started work last month, had expected his team would play Braga, Doncaster Rovers and Norwich City before facing the visitors from St Andrews. But with travel restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus forcing United to change the location of their warm-weather training camp and Norwich forced to abandon their trip north because of an outbreak within their own squad, the hosts have enjoyed only two dress rehearsals - against Europa Point of Gibraltar and their neighbours from South Yorkshire. Plans to stage at least two behind closed doors contests at the Steelphalt Academy were also shelved when United also reported a small number of positive cases following their return from Spain.

Lee Bowyer: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“It’s going to be interesting because Covid affected their pre-season a little bit,” Bowyer continued. “I don’t think they will have played as many games as they would have liked.

“So we ain’t really been able to get much homework on them. There is the odd bit here and there.”

United appointed Jokanovic, a promotion winner with both Watford and Fulham, after being relegated from the Premier League. Bowyer steered City to safety in the Championship having replaced Aitor Karanka in March.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jokanovic suggested Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie could be available for selection after returning to training following injury. Lys Mousset has scored three times in United’s two pre-season outings while Oliver Burke, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Daniel Jebbison complete Jokanovic’s attacking options.

Bowyer had expected to be without Ivan Sunjic for the meeting with United, and effectively ruled him out of the fixture earlier this week. But the Croatian midfielder has now recovered and is in contention for a starting place, alongside defender Marc Roberts.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge, who have both been linked with moves away before the end of the transfer window, are set to feature with Jokanovic expressing his desire to retain the duo’s services for the entirety of the forthcoming campaign.

Confirming he has been studying footage of Jokanovic’s spell in charge of Al-Gharafa for clues about the strategy United will employ, Bowyer said: “I have watched from when the manager was in Qatar; his ways, philosophies, the way they play but he has got a different group of players here.