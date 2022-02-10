Sheffield United: Billy Sharp’s contract extension ‘should be simple’

Negotiations over Billy Sharp’s contract extension ‘should be simple’, it has been claimed.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:52 pm

The 36-year-old Blades skipper, who took his goal tally for the season to 12 in the 2-0 win over West Brom on Tuesday, will see his current deal expire this summer.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

