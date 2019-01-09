Sheffield United: Billy Sharp sets his season goal target and insists: 'I want to fire my Blades into the Premier League'

Billy Sharp has set himself a target of netting 20 league goals this season... and helping his Sheffield United side reach the Premier League.

United skipper, and boyhood Blade, Sharp scored his 220th league goal at Wigan on New Year's Day, to overtake Rickie Lambert as the deadliest marksman since the turn of the Millennium.

United are third in the Championship ahead of Saturday's clash with QPR at Bramall Lane, and Sharp said: "It's strange in a way. I didn't think anything of the record until last season when I saw my name on the list, I think I was fourth.

"To go past Rickie was a good achievement, but I just try to score as many goals as I can.

"Obviously now I'm at the top of the pile and every goal means a lot to me. Scoring goals for Sheffield United means a lot too, because it's a club I've always supported and now I'm the captain of.

"I'm part of a successful team at the minute and we're hoping to continue that until the end of the season. Wigan was my 220th and I think overall I'm on 230-odd, so I'd like to get to 250.

Billy Sharp scores his record-breaking goal at Wigan

"This season I want to try and hit the 20-goal mark. I just want to score goals for Sheffield United, to help this team get into the Premier League."

Asked about his favourite goal of the 220 league strikers, Sharp said: "It's hard to pick one off the top of my head.

"I scored one for Doncaster against Middlesbrough when my son had passed away, that one obviously stands out - and it was a left-footed volley which I don't score many of,

"The goal last season here against Leeds... again a volley but my right foot this time. I enjoyed that one, it was on Sky as well so that was pretty good.

"Going back to my early years I scored my hat-trick goal against QPR at the Kop end of Bramall Lane, it was only a two-yard tap-in but to score my first hat-trick for my boyhood club was pretty special."