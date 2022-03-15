Sheffield United: Billy Sharp reveals added motivation to score for boyhood club - and draw level with Lane legend

But the next two goals he scores for the Blades will be extra-special – as they will drag him level with his late grandad’s hero, the great Jimmy Hagan, in the all-time list of league scorers in Bramall Lane history.

Sharp goes into Wednesday night’s clash at Blackpool on 115 league goals in United colours, two shy of the late legend that many of his era regard as one of the finest players ever to pull on the United shirt.

“Every goal means a lot but this record means a lot,” Sharp admitted.

“My grandad used to talk about Jimmy Hagan a lot. My grandad’s not here to see it, but I’ll be very proud if I get there.”

Reaching more milestones has been a source of motivation for Sharp, whose dad Steve keeps detailed records of his son’s goals scored.

Billy Sharp is Sheffield United's leading goalscorer this season: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

But there is also added incentive this season in particular – to fire United back to the Premier League at the first attempt, and also earn a new contract to further prolong his association with the club he grew up supporting.

Sharp revealed he had a meeting on Monday afternoon about his future, with both player and his manager Paul Heckingbottom keen for him to remain at Bramall Lane.