Sheffield United: Billy Sharp plans on sticking around for more than the next two years

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp wants to stay at Bramall Lane beyond the end of his new two year contract, after admitting he dreams of leading his boyhood club into the Premier League.

Sharp, who put pen to paper on the agreement earlier this week, made the admission ahead of tomorrow's match against West Bromwich Albion, which could see Chris Wilder's side climb to the top of the Championship.

The centre-forward, aged 33, travels to The Hawthorns searching for his 24th goal of the season and seventh in the last five games.

"I have got two more years after this to keep scoring goals for the club, keep trying to progress and be successful like we have been for the last two seasons," Sharp, a member of 2017's League One title-winning squad, said. "I feel strong and as fit as I have done in all my career. I feel as though as I am playing some good football and it’s helping that I am playing in a good team, successful, and well drilled for two years by the gaffer and staff.

"I am enjoying every single minute of it, and at this moment, see myself going further than what my contract gives me but we can cross that bridge when we come to it.

"It’s nice to able to have that security for myself and my family, but it’s not to wind down and end my career. It’s to keep pushing as a captain and to be part of a very strong squad which we have. I am delighted to put pen to paper to be part of that."

United, second in the table with 13 matches remaining, are two points behind leaders Norwich City and one above their fourth-placed opponents.

"We have all talked about it (promotion), we can’t be scared," Sharp said. "We have put ourselves in this position, we have battled hard all season, and we are a confident group.

"We need to be together more than ever for the last 13 games as there will be ups and downs like we have had in the last couple of weeks. We are confident we are going to be in the mix with three or four games to go, and if we are, we are in with a right good chance."

"In the last two and half years, as a club, we have been very successful," Sharp added. "We might not have won anything last year, but I thought for the first season back in the Championship it was a very successful season. It gave us a target to beat this year, and at the minute it’s going really well.

"Hopefully that can continue. I am not scared to say it, we want promotion and we’d like it to be automatic promotion.

"If it can’t be that, the next best thing is try and do it through the play-offs. If we reach the play-offs then we have beaten the target from last year."