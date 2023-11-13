Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp is on the lookout for the next opportunity of his career after being informed that he will not be retained by LA Galaxy for the 2024 season. The former Blades skipper joined the MLS side earlier this year after being released by his boyhood club.

The 37-year-old adjusted well to life stateside after a summer training without a club, and finished his initial spell with six goals in 12 appearances, including a hat-trick against Minnesota United. His deal with Galaxy included the option for a second season, with Sharp telling reporters recently that he was keen to stay.

But Galaxy's roster decisions confirmed that he would not be retained, with midfielders Douglas Costa and forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez also out of contract. Posting on his Instagram page, Sharp reacted: "It was fun while it lasted. Thanks for the memories [Galaxy], gutted to not be a part next season. Thanks to all the fans for all the support and my teammates for making me and my family feel welcome. Once a G always a G."

Sharp will likely now start assessing his options back in England, after admitting recently that he will be "itching to be on the pitch" again after regaining fitness and form with Galaxy. Former Blades striker Carl Asaba recently called for United to have "conversations" about bringing Sharp back to Bramall Lane - not necessarily in a playing capacity - to help impress the Blades' DNA on their new signings.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom was keen to retain Sharp's services for the current season but admitted that "the ship had sailed" in terms of the club legend when asked about the issue recently. The striker is one goal shy of 250 in his league career and will have no shortage of offers from EFL sides looking for a proven goalscorer who can join as a free agent before the next transfer window opens in January.