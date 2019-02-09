Sheffield United: Billy Sharp hat-trick makes it 101 Blades goals but there’s no individual praise for striker after 3-3 draw with Aston Villa

Billy Sharp took his Sheffield United career goals tally to 101 with a typically predatory hat-trick against Aston Villa on Friday night, but the overall performance of the side meant that he was exempt from individual praise.

Despite United throwing away a three goal lead and the opportunity to go top of the Championship, in the last 10 frantic minutes, manager Chris Wilder praised his team’s display at Villa Park.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp scored three goals at Aston Villa to make it 101 for the Blades. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Rather than focus on Sharp, or the errors that led to a point being brought back to Sheffield when it should really have been three, the United boss spread the plaudits.

“Billy was part of an all-round good performance apart from the errors, our centre-halves dominated Abraham and Fleck and Norwood were all over Jedinak and McGinn,” he said. “The best players tonight were all wearing yellow.

“I don't want to talk too much about just Billy, it was really good from everyone and he had ten players behind him who create.”

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

