Sheffield United: ‘Billy Sharp deserves all plaudits’ says Chris Wilder after Blades skipper breaks scoring record

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insists Billy Sharp deserves all the plaudits that come his way after he became English football’s deadliest marksman of the 21st century this afternoon.



Sharp scored his 220th goal since the year 2000 to put the gloss on United’s 3-0 win at Wigan, which put them third in the Championship table going into 2019.

And Wilder, who admitted he had words with his side at half-time when they were leading 1-0, said: “It was in my thoughts about making changes and freshening it up but the players showed me in training that they wanted to go again - especially the skipper.

“Perhaps he had in his mind that he might not start because there are some good players pushing him.

“But he wants to play and keeps scoring goals, and he’s doing fantastically well.

“Even at the end there he was defending from the front and then when we won it back, was still a threat going forward.

Billy Sharp celebrates with fans

“He’s been fantastic recently and deserves all the plaudits he’ll get.”

David McGoldrick put United ahead in the first half before Mark Duffy added a second minutes into the second.