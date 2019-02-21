Sheffield United: Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens confirm their new contracts

Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens have both agreed new contracts, Sheffield United have confirmed.

The Star reported this morning that the duo were poised to agree extended deals with Chris Wilder's side, with official confirmation coming following talks involving the players and their representatives at lunchtime.

Sharp, United's captain and the club's leading goalscorer this term, is now tied to Bramall Lane until 2021 while Stevens will remain in South Yorkshire for the next three-and-a-half seasons.

"These are full deserved," Chris Wilder, the United manager, said. "Bill keeps on getting better and improving. He evolves and recognises you've got to do that."

Sharp, aged 33, embarked upon his third spell with United in 2015 and was a member of their League One title winning squad during Wilder's first campaign at the helm. He is second in the Championship's goalscoring charts, scoring 22 times since August, and is the most prolific marksman in England's leading four divisions this century.

Responding to claims by former England international Sue Smith that United lack the firepower to challenge for promotion, Wilder, whose team enter Saturday's game against West Bromwich Albion only two points and a place behind leaders Norwich City, said: "I know some people think we need a goalscorer. Actually, we think we've got five."

Stevens, five years Sharp's junior, arrived on a free transfer in 2017 after leaving Portsmouth. He is now a regular in the Republic of Ireland squad, alongside his United team mate John Egan.

"I think Enda has been brilliant as well," Wilder said. "I don't think there's a better left wing-back in the Championship."