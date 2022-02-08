The Blades, in 10th, can go level on points with the sixth-placed Baggies with a victory, which would be their fourth in a row if they can overcome Steve Bruce’s men.

United did what they had to do to win as they came from behind to secure all three points at Birmingham City last weekend, with boss Paul Heckingbottom changing his midfield and dropping Conor Hourihane to the bench – a few days after praising his importance to the side.

But Sander Berge and John Fleck impressed after coming in, while Ben Davies completed 90 minutes on his return from his own absence due to personal issues.

“We changed because we respect Birmingham,” Heckingbottom said of the decision to drop Hourihane.

“They are very direct and they look to put the ball in your box. We didn’t want to be outnumbered, pure and simple.

“It wasn’t just the fact we won, it was how we won,” he said. “We can do different thing, not only before games but during them as well. That ability is there and it was good to see us come from behind, to respond, as well.”

That gives Heckingbottom some welcome food for thought as he prepares to welcome the Baggies to Bramall Lane. So our man Danny Hall was tasked with picking the side he would send out to face Bruce’s side. Click through to see who he selected, and let us know if you agree or would do something different …

1. Wes Foderingham Since being handed the gloves after Robin Olsen's injury, Foderingham has been in superb form and made another big save at a crucial time at Birmingham City on Friday. Despite Adam Davies' signing, he's still my No.1 Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

2. Jayden Bogle He has serious competition breathing down his neck in George Baldock but Bogle has responded to that challenge well and is a real, real threat down the right with his trickery - and he can finish too, as shown by his brilliant touch and goal at Birmingham. A real player Photo: David Klein Photo Sales

3. Chris Basham Still the best option to play that role on the right of a back three, although Charlie Goode may fancy his chances of changing that perception when he gets his chance. So comfortable on the ball and rarely gets beaten going the other way, too Photo: David Klein Photo Sales

4. John Egan The Irishman has looked more like the Egan of old in recent weeks and speculation linking him with a Premier League move late in the window can come as no surprise Photo: David Klein Photo Sales