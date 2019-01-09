Sheffield United: Ben Woodburn’s departure is poised to be officially confirmed

Liverpool are expected to confirm shortly that Ben Woodburn has returned to Anfield following his loan spell at Sheffield United.

The teenager had been scheduled to spent the season with Chris Wilder's side but his time in South Yorkshire has proved a frustrating experience for both the Championship club and the player himself.

With Kieran Dowell completing his temporary transfer to United last month, Wilder already secured a replacement for Woodburn who made only one league start as his team entered the New Year ranked third in the table.

Despite their disappointment with how Woodburn's move turned-out, relations between Bramall Lane's hierarchy and their counterparts in the North-West remain cordial.

Indeed, speaking after granting him permission to appear for Liverpool's development squad, Wilder insisted the Wales international will still benefit from his experiences with United.

"It's part and parcel of football and, no matter what happens, Ben will be all the better for his time with us," he said three months ago. "You have to learn about all aspects of it, the good and the adversity, to have a long and successful professional career."

"He hasn’t done anything wrong," Wilder added. "Just as the boys who have been playing haven't either.”