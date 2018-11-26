Chris Wilder and forward Mark Duffy faced the media this morning ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Brentford tomorrow evening.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

CHRIS WILDER

Changes: Still plans to make them after drawing with Rotherham on Saturday. No fresh injury issues; Paul Coutts, George Baldock and Conor Washington all in contention to start in London.

Fall-out from Millers draw: Blades were called into training on Sunday. ‘We had a honest, frank chat, stood out in the cold, but that didn’t bother me. I’m a big supporter of the players but that wasn't good enough from a team that represents our football club.’

How players took it: ‘If you speak to any of them, they'll realise it wasn't good enough so hopefully they'll use that as an experience going forward.’

Brentford: ‘It’s been a difficult period for them after their change of manager [Dean Smith joining Aston Villa] but it's always a tough place to go. They still have a group of players who have done well for them over the last few years and play with a set style and structure. They can be a handful for anyone, so we'll have to play the way we want to play. We were outstanding there last season so we'll be looking for something similar to that.’

Similarities between Blades and Bees: ‘People talk about us being a passing team but I just want us to be an all round good team, we weren't a good passing team on Saturday. They are possession-based and have a lot of technical players but they'll be saying the same thing, if they don't win individual battles it doesn't allow them to play, same as us.’

Ben Woodburn, after he played 90 minutes for Liverpool’s U23s against Everton: ‘It's been talked about [his loan being terminated in January]. The loan hasn't gone as well as Ben and us would have liked, for various reasons – like the form of Mark Duffy, who’s probably playing the best football of his career, and the team as a whole.

MARK DUFFY

Debrief from Saturday, what happened or didn’t happen? ‘A lot of things didn’t happen from our point of view, it wasn’t our best performance by a long way. We didn't play at our usual tempo and they did a job on us, so that’s something we need to look at. It was a bitter pill to swallow.

Down to United being below par rather than Millers doing well? – When we say yes and play at the tempo we want to play at, not many teams can stop it. But when we step off the gas, it gives teams a bit of a lift.

Will there be a reaction? The gaffer always says he doesn’t want us to be a spike team but we have over the last few weeks. But we’re a honest group and not one that will down tools or play half-heartedly. We gave it our all on Saturday but were slightly off it.

Playing the best football of his career? ‘I’d say so. I’m playing at the highest level of my career so far and when I played in the Championship before, I’ve been at teams who were struggling. I'm the link between midfield and attack and try and get on the ball as much as possible. Even when it's maybe not going my way, I still demand the ball and try and make things happen.’