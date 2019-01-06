Sheffield United: Barnet boss Darren Currie admits he has upset uncle Tony following his team’s FA Cup shock at Bramall Lane

Darren Currie, the Barnet manager, heaped praise on his players following their shock FA Cup victory at Bramall Lane.

The visitors, over 80 places below Sheffield United on the footballing pyramid, reached the fourth round thanks to Shaquile Coulthirst's first-half penalty and a subdued performance from the Championship side.

Currie, whose team are 15th in the National League, said: "I'm so proud of these boys. They played with no fear and everything we asked of them they did.

"Without being greedy, perhaps we were unfortunate not to get another goal."

Currie, the nephew of United legend and former England international Tony, was placed in caretaker charge of Barnet last month when his predecessor John Still became their director of football.

"He, uncle Tony, is proud of me," he added. "I know he's a legend up here and he's a legend in my eyes too. Not just as a football person either.

"Obviously he's hurting because he wanted his club to win. But he told me he thought we deserved to win and that meant a lot.

"I haven't seen him much over the years because he's idolised up here and he stayed after coming up. But we've talked on the phone a lot over the years and he's been a huge help to me."

Currie, who spent a period of trial with United at the beginning of his own playing career, outlined how his famous relative's influence had shaped his own approach to a job he now hopes to secure on a permanent basis.

"The biggest thing he gave me, the most important thing, was the importance of playing with two feet," Currie continued. "I only took over a week ago but ever since I came to Barnet I've always had belief in these boys. The only thing I wanted to encourage them to do was have the belief to pass it a little bit more."

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's fourth round draw, Currie said: "From the club's point of view, the finances that will come our way might give us a little bit of money to strengthen the squad.

"A home draw would be nice but so long as the lads get a reward for what they've done, that's the most important thing.

"We got in front and then worked so hard to protect what we'd got. They went out there, against a terrific club, and showed what they can do, what they're all about."