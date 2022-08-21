Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane has a capacity of 32,702.

Sheffield United have enjoyed a brilliant start to the new Championship season and currently sit top of the table on ten points.

The Blades thrashed unbeaten Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane yesterday and have so far won all three of their home matches.

The United faithful have continued to support their team home and away and have gained one of the best average home attendances in the Championship so far.

This comes as no surprise after they had the highest average home attendance across the whole of the second tier last season - narrowly beating Nottingham Forest.

Here is now the Blades’ attendance compares to other Championship teams’ following their victory over Blackburn...

1. Coventry City N/A

2. Luton Town 9,831

3. Rotherham United 9,859

4. Blackpool 10,831