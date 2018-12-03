Sheffield United attendances: How full Bramall Lane has been so far compared to the rest of the Championship
Sheffield United might rank 6th in the Championship when it comes to average home attendances - but just how full has Bramall Lane been this season?
Courtesy of data from Soccer Stats, we look at what percentage of Bramall Lane has been full so far and how it compares to the rest of the Blades' second-tier rivals. Some clubs might surprise you...
1. Wigan Athletic - 22nd
Percentage of stadium filled: 44.1%'Average attendance: 11,086
2. Hull City - 21st
Percentage of stadium filled: 45.7%'Average attendance: 11,598
3. Blackburn Rovers - 20th
Percentage of stadium filled: 46.3%'Average attendance: 14,423
4. Bolton Wanderers - 19th
Percentage of stadium filled: 49.3%'Average attendance: 14,154
