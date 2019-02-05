Sheffield United: Aston Villa star speaks-out ahead of clash with Chris Wilder’s side

Tammy Abraham has revealed the debt of gratitude he feels he owes manager Dean Smith and assistant John Terry persuaded him to reject an approach from Wolverhampton Wanderers during last month's transfer window.

Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, attracted the Premier League club's interest after scoring 19 goals in his first 23 appearances for Smith's side, who face Sheffield United on Friday night.

“I chose to stay here, I believed in the manager and players, and the fans and the great stadium," Abraham said. "I put everything into consideration. To stay here, my aim is to finish top goalscorer and I’d be over the moon with it.

"I felt like here was home. The boys made me feel at home straight away.

"The new gaffer came in after me and players like John Terry who I grew up watching and playing with at Chelsea. It feels like a big family with the fans, everyone supporting. It’s a great team, great stadium, great staff."

Smith, previously of Brentford, was unveiled as Steve Bruce's successor in October. Bruce, a former United manager, officially took charge of Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

"Dean Smith and John Terry, to be fair, they called me every day," Abraham added. "They said, ‘Listen, we believe you’ll score many goals here. We believe you could possibly take us up as well’.

"When a manager believes in you that deeply it gives you that confidence as well to go out there every game, do your best for the team, the staff, coaches and everyone who believes in you."