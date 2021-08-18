Sheffield United: Arsenal target Aaron Ramsdale could face West Brom as Blades boss says 'He is still our player'

Jokanovic, who earlier this week saw Ben Davies become his first signing since taking charge of Sheffield United last month, described Ramsdale as “still being our player” ahead of the trip to The Hawthorns before challenging Mikel Arteta’s side to pay what the 23-year-old is worth.

Jokanovic, who could hand Davies his United debut at The Hawthorns, also confessed a deal for Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira has yet to be finalised although he expects the midfielder to begin training at the Steelphalt Academy later this week.

“I will be disappointed if he leaves, Aaron, of course I will,” Jokanovic said, acknowledging he is still attempting to persuade Ramsdale to remain in South Yorkshire. “But this is a realistic situation.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Arsenal push and I pull from a different side. This is part of the game and part of our work.

“They have more tools than me right now, because they are in the Premier League and they can pay more than me. But also, right now, I am thinking of him as a Sheffield United player.”

“We need to recognise there will be interest, because he is one of the best young English players,” Jokanovic added. “And if you are one of the best, if you want one of the best, then you have to pay a big fee; That is obvious.

“Right now, he is still our player and the transfer window is part of our work. I am always looking for quick reactions from my clubs and I always push for the best for my team.”

Aaron Ramsdale: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United, who were relegated from the top-flight before Jokanovic’s appointment, paid an initial £16m to sign Ramsdale from AFC Bournemouth last summer. A further £2.5m was dependent upon certain performance related targets being met, with officials in Dorset owed 10 percent of any future sale.

Arsenal believe Ramsdale’s desire to move to London means they will be able to acquire him for around £28m - significantly lower that United’s £40m valuation.

After Davies’ loan move from Liverpool was processed, Jokanovic predicted Vieira will soon become the second of five new players to arrive at United before the transfer window closes. Previously of Leeds, Vieira’s switch has been delayed because of quarantine rules imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and also a disagreement about who should pay the tax on the facility fee which will trigger his departure from Genoa on loan.

“We will see about Ronaldo,” Jokanovic said. “ The deal is still not done but we hope to be working soon. I believe he has still not finished the medical checks and after that, I hope, we will see him.”

Ben Davies signs for Sheffield United on a season long loan from Liverpool: Darren Staples/Sportimage

United travel to the Midlands searching for their first win of the new Championship campaign, after being narrowly beaten by Birmingham City on the opening weekend and then drawing with Swansea City on Saturday.

Davies, previously of Preston North End, is expected to feature and Jokanovic said: “Ben is a guy who played more than 40 game in the Championship. Our expectation is high and we believe he can improve our level.”