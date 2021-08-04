Sheffield United: Arsenal consider trying to broker a double deal with The Blades

Despite continuing their pursuit of Ramsdale following his return from England duty at the European Championships, the Londoners’ interest in Berge appeared to have cooled following unofficial talks between the two clubs earlier this year.

Although Mikel Arteta’s side have no intention of meeting the £40m valuation United have placed on Ramsdale, they remain determined to secure his services before the end of the transfer window.

With Berge now thought to be back on Arsenal’s radar, Arteta’s employers could attempt to broker a compromise by offering to sign both players from United rather than just one.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale (left): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

If that plan is triggered, officials at the Emirates Stadium are thought to believe the prospect of receiving what would be a significant lump sum for a Championship club might lure United to the negotiating table and help them achieve a breakthrough.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the new United manager, has spoken publicly about his desire to keep both Ramsdae and Berge since taking charge of the club last month.

However, despite the Serb’s insistence that both are “happy” in South Yorkshire, it would still be a surprise if at least one does not depart following United’s relegation from the Premier League.

Berge, who is in line to start Saturday’s Championship opener against Birmingham City after impressing Jokanovic with his attitude, has previously revealed his desire to play European football again after representing his former club Genk in the Europa and Champions leagues.

Aaron Ramsdale: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although United have shown no inclination to lower their asking price for Ramsdale, whose performances during the second-half of last season saw him called-up for Euro 2020, they could be more flexible with Berge as Napoli, Lazio and Atalanta also monitor his situation.