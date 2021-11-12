BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Folarin Balogun of England holds off Michal Fukala of Czech during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between England U21s and Czech Republic U21s on November 11, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Balogun, who remained at Arsenal despite interest from United at the beginning of last term, scored as the Young Lions produced a first-half masterclass against the visitors from central Europe.

Deputising for Gibbs-White’s suspended team mate Rhian Brewster, Balogun was on target just before the interval after a brace from Everton’s Anthony Gordon had put Lee Carsley’s side in control. Although the Czech’s pulled one back from the penalty spot, they were unable to prevent England cruising to victory at Turf Moor - where Gibbs-White was introduced during the closing stages.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Gibbs-White of England applauds the crowd at the final whistle during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between England U21s and Czech Republic U21s on November 11, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The midfielder, who joined United from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, had been recalled to the squad following a series of impressive displays under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Brewster, who netted his first league goal for United against Blackburn Rovers last weekend, will hope to return when Carsley’s team travels to Georgia next week. Gibbs-White is also hoping to enjoy a more prominent role in Tbilisi after entering the fray with less than a quarter-of-an-hour of normal time remaining.