Sheffield United: Arsenal and former Blades target finds the back of the net for England
Former Sheffield United target Folarin Balogun was replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White, who moved to Bramall Lane on loan earlier this season, during England under-21’s win over the Czech Republic last night.
Balogun, who remained at Arsenal despite interest from United at the beginning of last term, scored as the Young Lions produced a first-half masterclass against the visitors from central Europe.
Deputising for Gibbs-White’s suspended team mate Rhian Brewster, Balogun was on target just before the interval after a brace from Everton’s Anthony Gordon had put Lee Carsley’s side in control. Although the Czech’s pulled one back from the penalty spot, they were unable to prevent England cruising to victory at Turf Moor - where Gibbs-White was introduced during the closing stages.
The midfielder, who joined United from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, had been recalled to the squad following a series of impressive displays under Slavisa Jokanovic.
Brewster, who netted his first league goal for United against Blackburn Rovers last weekend, will hope to return when Carsley’s team travels to Georgia next week. Gibbs-White is also hoping to enjoy a more prominent role in Tbilisi after entering the fray with less than a quarter-of-an-hour of normal time remaining.
After struggling for form and confidence after completing his £23.5m move from Liverpool 13 months ago, United hope Brewster can use the game to build upon the self-belief he gained following that strike at Ewood Park. Conor Gallagher, with whom he forged a prolific partnership during a spell on loan at Swansea City earlier in his career, is also a member of the party which heads to the Caucasus.