Sheffield United: ‘Arrogant’ players are told to leave Bramall Lane by a side-door following their shock FA Cup defeat by non-league Barnet

Chris Wilder told his players to leave Bramall Lane via a side-exit following their FA Cup defeat by Barnet, telling them they did not deserve to walk-out through the front door.

The Sheffield United manager, visibly angered by the Championship club's display against National League opposition, also accused many of those beaten by Darren Currie's side of ignoring instructions and performing with arrogance.

"I've told the boys, 'try and find a side door to sneak out of because you don't deserve to go through the front door'," Wilder said. "That performance was one of arrogance. Too many of them went off plan and did what they wanted to.

"The support our fans gave the Barnet players was first class. They should have booed our players louder."

The visitors, 85 places below United on the footballing pyramid, secured their place in the fourth round courtesy of Shaquile Coulthirst's first-half penalty. Although Wilder's side came close to snatching a draw during the closing stages - goalkeeper Mark Cousins turning Leon Clarke's effort on to the crossbar - it would have been an injustice had they taken anything from the game.

Currie's men, who approached their work with a cohesion and purpose United lacked, enjoyed opportunities to extend their lead before Clarke's near miss.

Despite making 10 changes to his starting eleven, Wilder said: "The better team won 100 per cent. They were better in every part of the game. We were lucky it wasn't by two or three more. We're a team that's had an identity over the years, even when we've changed it up. We've changed it up before and won or gone out through the front door.

"If we get beat through lack of quality, because the opposition is better than you or through a refereeing decision, I can take that," Wilder said. "But not what I saw there.

"We had to make the changes we did because of the effort the boys have got us to third in the division have put it. With the way we play, we couldn't have gone again. But the team and the players were good enough to win today. I will take responsibility because they are players I've signed but there was a real arrogance about them today."

Wilder, who led United to the League One title during his first season in charge, revealed the depth of his frustration by describing the result his most disappointing since being appointed in May 2016.

"That defeat hurts me as much as any other I've had here," he said. "Even when I first came in, against Southend and we were 3-0 down early on, we stayed in the game and showed some b***s.

"We knew they (Barnet) would be up for it. I imagine the Barnet players will be thinking 'How are Sheffield United third in the Championship?' Well, that's probably because none of those lads who have played today are going to force their way in."