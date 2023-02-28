Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted prolonging his squad’s involvement in this season’s FA Cup would have a positive impact upon their push for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s fifth round tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom explained the “enjoyment” his players have taken from the competition so far has helped alleviate the pressure surrounding their attempt to regain Premier League status.

Second in the table and seven points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with a match in hand, United entered last weekend’s game against Watford on the back of a two game losing streak before getting back to winning ways.

Dismissing claims the meeting with Spurs - and prospect of reaching the quarter-finals for the third time in the space of four years - could prove a distraction, Heckingbottom argued the opposite is actually true, telling The Star: “It’s not one of those, no way. The cup brings a different feel and we’ve had some really good experiences in it so far. There’s always stories that come with the cup and we really try and enjoy everything they bring. In the league it’s: ‘Go out there, try and win and then straight onto the next one.’ So if the cup is a distraction then it’s a good distraction because there’s a totally different atmosphere around it.”

United advanced past Millwall and Wrexham to set-up the meeting with Antonio Conte’s side. After facing the visitors from north London, Heckingbottom’s men resume their attempt to reach the top-flight with a trip to play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

“With everything that comes with this, it’s a great one for the players and also the fans,” Heckingbottom said. “That doesn’t mean to say that we’re not as bothered about winning because that wouldn’t be true. We always want to win, otherwise what would be the point?”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with captain Billy Sharp: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We always put an expectation on ourselves, but we know the quality of the opposition we are coming up against,” he added. “Genuinely, I think the cup is really good for the lads because it’s something emotionally different. There’s different stuff that goes with it and it’s a break from the norm.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte: Clive Rose/Getty Images