Sheffield United: Are these four players set to leave Bramall Lane on loan?

Sheffield United have been approached by clubs wanting to sign Samir Carruthers, Caolan Lavery, Ben Heneghan and Nathan Thomas on loan.

Speaking at the Steelphalt Academy this morning, Chris Wilder told the media he expects all four to leave Bramall Lane, albeit on a temporary basis, before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

“There’s interest and offers for Samir, Caolan, Ben and Nathan,” he said. “They take it on the chin, that for one reason or another they’ve not been able to force themselves in on a regular basis, but I’m not surprised they are attractive to other clubs because they’re very good players with great attitudes. We’ve had a chat and they need to get some football between now and the end of the season.”

Despite the recent arrivals of Ricky Holmes, Lee Evans, James Wilson and Ryan Leonard, Cameron Carter-Vickers’ return to Tottenham Hotspur has led to suggestions Wilder could be tempted back into the market for a centre-half. But, addressing the media ahead of Saturday’s visit to Norwich City, the United manager appeared to quash speculation that ending the 20-year-old loan means a direct replacement is on his way to South Yorkshire.

Stressing that Leonard, previously of Southend, can operate in both midfield and defence, Wilder said: “We’ve got a fantastic relationship with Spurs. We wanted to be up front and honest with them, his parent club.

“Cam has done great and was a big part of what we’ve done at the start of the season. But with Ryan coming in, and with Bash being here, I couldn’t see him getting in regularly.

“Ryan gives us that flexibility, like Bash, even though we’d like to nail them down to a position and are trying to get ‘like for like’ throughout the squad.”

“We want to thank Cam for everything,” he added. “Because, like I said, he’s done really well for us. With young players, you often get dips here and there. His approach and professionalism, though, has been first class. I can’t praise the lad enough.”