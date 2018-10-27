Sheffield United ‘are the outstanding team in the Championship’ says Wigan boss Paul Cook after Blades’ 4-2 win

Wigan boss Paul Cook labelled Sheffield United as the ‘outstanding team in the Championship’ after the Blades beat his side 4-2 at Bramall Lane.

Chey Dunkley's own goal and Billy Sharp's hat-trick secured all three points for the high-flying Blades, who went two points clear at the top of the table at full-time.

And Cook said: "Sheffield United are for me, the outstanding team in the division. Other teams might have better individual players, but they are the best team.

"Sheffield United are for me a very complete team, they work so hard for each other and they played some really great football today.

"We all knew how hard it would be for us coming here today. Unfortunately for us, Sheffield United didn't have to do an awful lot today, and that's a massive disappointment for us.

"I just felt today that, when you come to places like Bramall Lane, we had some great opportunities in the game and got into some great areas. But we're in a very unforgiving league and at the minute teams score goals against us without really having to work.

"The division is tough. The calibre of teams in the league that we're playing against week in and week out is so good. Our challenge is to maintain our status in this league."