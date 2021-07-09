'Sheffield United are going to crumble? Don't believe it for a minute'

Oliver Norwood, who worked under the Serb at Fulham before moving to Bramall Lane, cited the experience within Bramall Lane’s first team squad, coupled with the knowledge most of its members gained during their march into the Premier League two years ago, among the reasons behind his confidence.

Acknowledging that being viewed as one of the favourites to win the title will pose a different kind of the test to the ones United were forced to overcome under Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder when they were always viewed as the underdog, Norwood said: “We have to embrace it, because teams will be looking at us as a target. From personal experience, I know you always look at the teams who have just come down from the Premier League and you want to prove you are as goo if not better than them when you meet. That’s what’s going to happen to us.”

“But I definitely think we’ve got the people here who can handle that,” he added. “In fact I know it.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Norwood (right) has belief in his Sheffield United team mates: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“They know what's coming, just like I do.”

Jokanovic, who officially took charge of United last week, delivered top-flight football to both Watford and Craven Cottage during his last spells in England before joining Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa.

The former Yugoslavia international’s pedigree, combined with the pedigree he has inherited, means United are expected to make an immediate return to the PL after being relegated three months ago.

Describing the previous campaign as challenging - with form and fitness both deserting United, who has finished ninth the season before - Norwood said: “People will look at us and see if there’s a hangover. We’ve got the players, and the experience I think, to deal with that.