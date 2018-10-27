Sheffield United are ‘a team in the truest sense of the word’ after going back top of the Championship following Wigan win

Sheffield United are a team in the truest sense of the word, as demonstrated by their 4-2 win over Wigan at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

The win sent them top of the Championship table - where they will stay if Leeds don’t beat Nottingham Forest tonight - and saw Billy Sharp score his first hat-trick since 2008.

Billy Sharp scores his second

Paul Cook, the Wigan manager, admitted afterwards that he feels any side that finishes above United this season will be promoted and James Shield, our Blades writer, had his say on the game.

Click the play button above to hear James’ thoughts.