In Sheffield United’s position, within the limitations of their squad, the only thing you can realistically ask is that they are competitive in most games. In all but one - and no reminders needed - that has proved largely true. So to then be stuck on a single point out of 27 speaks of a lack of quality and a shortage of depth in a squad minus several virtually irreplaceable players through injury.

The gap appears to be near-impossible to bridge. But if, as a unit, they continue to play to the level and intensity of last weekend’s narrow reverse to Manchester United, there have to be points for the picking. November’s home games with Wolves and Bournemouth loom very large indeed, much more so than Saturday’s trip to Arsenal and its highly probable outcome.

I’d suggest these are matches the Blades have to look to win to stand any chance of surviving in the Premier League. A minimum of four points is required; get that and the mood can shift from hopeless to hopeful. But at least United have consigned the 8-0 humiliation against Newcastle to one-off territory.

It was in no way representative of what this manager and squad are about. Okay, three more defeats have followed, but in fighting, respectable circumstances. That is important. Without a restoration of some characteristic backbone, national speculation about Paul Heckingbottom’s position would have risen to fever pitch.

A big up, anyway, to the board for refusing thus far to consider putting a good man at the mercy of a spin of the wheel. However, there is no guarantee the support will continue. That’s why I believe November and the opportunities it offers is huge for Hecky and the status quo. Get those five or six points and I can envisage a commitment for the duration.