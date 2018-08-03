Sheffield United appoint their greatest ever player Tony Currie as a club director

Sheffield United's greatest ever player Tony Currie has become a director of the Blades, the club confirmed tonight.

Currie celebrated his 50th anniversary of signing for the Blades this year, and the Bramall Lane South Stand was renamed in his honour before the recent friendly against Inter Milan.

"It's been a fantastic year," Currie said. "The club have been so good to me to organise a few things this year, and this latest one is just unbelievable, following the stand.

"Sheffield United means everything to me... it's become my life."

Currie reserved special praise for current Blades boss Chris Wilder, who he says has put United "back on the footballing map".

"The football is brilliant," Currie added. "I'll be sitting in board meetings, listening to everything that goes on, and if I need to have an input on the football side then I'm entitled to do so.

"It's something completely new, at my age, but I'm looking forward to it."

On Twitter, Jamie South said: "Exactly what the boardroom needs with its current difficulties and division, a well respected legend of the game with the club's interests at heart.

"Easy sometimes for the suits to lose sight of the end goal; TC will make sure that doesn't happen."

Chris Hughes added: "Makes me proud to see these achievements honoured to such a special person. Richly deserved."