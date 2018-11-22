Sheffield United: ‘Appeh?!’ Chris Wilder’s famous Notts County speech three years on

Sheffield United fans love Chris Wilder for a whole host of reasons but just one of them is his reputation for telling it how he sees it.

Back in November 2015 while he was in charge of Northampton Town, Wilder spoke his mind in a post-match interview that will live long in the memory.

Following a 2-1 win over League Two rivals Notts County, the then-Cobblers boss didn’t hold back when journalists asked him about off-pitch problems as the club was in desperate need of a takeover to save it from extinction.

In an incredible ten minute rant, Wilder pleaded with then-chairman David Cordoza to agree a takeover deal as Northampton faced a winding up order for an unpaid tax bill of £166,000.

Just the season before Wilder and co. had escaped looming relegation and, despite staff not being paid, made it to mid-table safety in League Two.

Following his impassioned speech, the 51-year-old went on to work a miracle that Blades fans will know well, as he led Northampton to 99 points and the League Two title.

At the end of the 2015/16 season, Wilder joined his beloved United but didn’t stop wearing his heart on his sleeve, as anyone that remembers his well documented rant about Norwich City in September 2017 can testify.