Brunt, who together with his United colleague Kacper Lopata joined Kevin Maher’s side on loan last month, was controversially sent-off during Saturday’s FA Cup defeat by National League rivals Chesterfield.

Officials at Roots Hall believe they have obtained footage which will prove Brunt’s innocence and lodged an appeal against the decision earlier this week - arguing it confirms he did not instigate the off-the-ball clash which led to his dismissal.

Unless it is upheld, the teenager will be forced to miss upcoming matches against Woking, Grimsby Town and Maidenhead. But Maher’s team are still set to contest a number of high-profile fixtures before United decide whether to allow Brunt to remain at Southend, place him elsewhere or summon him back to Bramall Lane to compete for a first team role under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Lopata’s temporary agreement with the Essex club also runs until January.

After entertaining Maidenhead on November 23rd, Southend return to action with a visit to Altrincham before hosting Yeovil Town and Barnet. Sandwiched in between those final two outings are trips to Notts County and Bromley - who both qualified for the NL play-offs last term.

Zak Brunt (left), Kyron Gordon and Kacer Lopata in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Like Lopata, who has been called up by Poland under-20’s for their forthcoming friendly in Romania, Brunt started United’s Carabao Cup ties against Carlisle and Derby County earlier this term.

But the 19-year-old was omitted from the squad which lost to Southampton on penalties at the third round stage.