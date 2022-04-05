Sheffield United: ANOTHER injury blow for the Blades as Filip Uremovic limps off on debut against QPR

The Croatian slotted in at right centre-half against Queens Park Rangers to make his Blades bow after signing over the international break, and showed some good moments of composure on his first exposure to English football.

But his debut was cut short around the hour mark when he went down deep in Blades territory, and looked to receive some attention to his knee area. The signal came that he couldn’t continue – becoming the latest Blades defender this season to be injured.

Chris Basham and Charlie Goode have already been sidelined on the right, with the left-footed Jack Robinson coming off the bench to become the latest to play at right centre-half.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is expected to provide an update on Uremovic’s fitness after the game, but the Croatian may have to be assessed further before this weekend’s clash with second-placed Bournemouth.