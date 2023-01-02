News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United: Another big Reda Khadra hint dropped in Blades' team news at QPR

Sheffield United have dropped another possible hint over the future of Reda Khadra with their team news against Queens Park Rangers.

By Danny Hall
15 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 7:03pm

After the on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion man was absent from the squad that faced Blackpool on Thursday evening, he was again not named in the 18 for this evening’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

The Blades make three changes to face Neil Critchley’s side at Loftus Road, with John Egan returning from suspension and George Baldock and Tommy Doyle being recalled.

Hide Ad

Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle and James McAtee drop out of the team, with all three featuring on the bench alongside Chris Basham, Andre Brooks, Adam Davies and Daniel Jebbison.

Most Popular
Hide Ad

Max Lowe, who recently made his return from injury, misses out with a side strain.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Clark, Stevens, Norwood, Doyle, Berge, Ndiaye, Sharp. Subs: Davies, Basham, Robinson, Bogle, McAtee, Brooks, Jebbison.

Hide Ad

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dunne, Dickie, Willock, Dykes, Chair, Roberts, Field, Paal, Iroegbunam. Subs: Mahoney, Amos, Richards, Masterson, Shodipo, Armstrong, Adomah.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United chats to boss Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage