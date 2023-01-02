Sheffield United have dropped another possible hint over the future of Reda Khadra with their team news against Queens Park Rangers.

After the on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion man was absent from the squad that faced Blackpool on Thursday evening, he was again not named in the 18 for this evening’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

The Blades make three changes to face Neil Critchley’s side at Loftus Road, with John Egan returning from suspension and George Baldock and Tommy Doyle being recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle and James McAtee drop out of the team, with all three featuring on the bench alongside Chris Basham, Andre Brooks, Adam Davies and Daniel Jebbison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Lowe, who recently made his return from injury, misses out with a side strain.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Clark, Stevens, Norwood, Doyle, Berge, Ndiaye, Sharp. Subs: Davies, Basham, Robinson, Bogle, McAtee, Brooks, Jebbison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dunne, Dickie, Willock, Dykes, Chair, Roberts, Field, Paal, Iroegbunam. Subs: Mahoney, Amos, Richards, Masterson, Shodipo, Armstrong, Adomah.