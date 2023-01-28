Adam Davies is not expecting any special treatment from the home crowd when Sheffield United visit Wrexham in the FA Cup tomorrow, despite being a part of the Wales team which made history by qualifying for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old, who is expected to start in goal for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, was a part of the squad which ended The Dragons’ 64 year wait to take part in the finals when they qualified for last year’s tournament in Qatar.

After United were paired against the National League leaders in the fourth round draw, the tie sees Davies return to the stadium where he made his international debut during a friendly with Trinidad and Tobago.

Adam Davies will start for Sheffield United at Wrexham: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Although he admitted the Racecourse Ground holds special memories for him, Davies admitted neither that nor the fact he travelled to Qatar with Robert Page’s team will carry much weight with Wrexham’s following.

“We were part of a group that made history, but I’m not sure what type of reception I’ll get,” Davies told The Star. “The fans will be wanting their team to win, end of. They won’t be interested in anything else. And the only thing I’m focused on is trying to go through.”

United are second in the Championship table, 13 points clear of third place. Wrexham returned to the top of the National League after beating Gateshead in midweek, with manager Phil Parkinson able to attract an array of talent which would still be operating at EFL level where it not for the financial resources at his disposal thanks to their two Hollywood owners.

“The Racecourse is obviously a special place for me,” Davies said. “That was what I thought of when the draw came out, because it’s where I made my debut (for Wales). It’s afterwards it sinks in, when you see all your family there and they are as proud as punch. That’s when you realise.”

Adam Davies says the Racecourse Stadium will always be a special place for him: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“At the time, you are just focusing on the game,” Davies added. “You are trying to do your best.

“When all of that is over though, that’s when everything really sinks in – what you’ve just done.”