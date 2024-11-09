The long wait for the Steel City derby is almost over as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday finalise their preparations for Sunday’s clash at Bramall Lane.

It will come as no surprise to see that Bramall Lane has completely sold out ahead of the game, with no tickets available to purchase in the home end while the Owls have completely sold out their away allocation.

It was March 2019 when the Sheffield rivals last met, with the game ending 0-0. In fact, the last three derby games have not had a goal - something those in attendance on Sunday will hope to avoid a repeat of. The Blades will be aiming to keep their promotion push in tact ahead of the international break while the Owls while want to continue to push up the table and stay out of the relegation battle.

With the fixture sold out by home and away fans, we have taken a look at the average home attendances of every Championship side so far this season to see where the two Sheffield teams rank. Take a look...