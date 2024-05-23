Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday may be set for a boost amid a potential appointment involving a Championship manager.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday could be set for a major boost amid a potential appointment on the continent. The Blades will be hoping to compete for at least a play-off spot next season, although their task will be made more difficult by the need to overhaul their squad following a disastrous season in the Premier League.

As for Wednesday, their goal will be to avoid any sort of relegation scrap after securing safety on the final day of the campaign just gone, and they will fancy their chances with a full season under Danny Rohl. As with any Championship season, objectives get harder to achieve with strong teams who drop down from the Premier League, as has been proven with the presence of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton in the most recent edition of the second tier.

Blades will be one of those teams next season, as will Burnley who, although they didn’t impress as expected in the Premier League, have already shown their ability to dominate the Championship under Vincent Kompany. But in a potential boost for next season’s second tier clubs, Kompany may well be lured away before the Clarets officially begin their Championship campaign.

According to BBC Sport, Bayern Munich are in ‘advanced talks’ with Kompany over making the Belgian their new manager. Bayern decided months ago that Thomas Tuchel would only be in place for one season after Bayern fell well short of Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, while they also went on to lose in the Champions League semi-finals, suffering a late collapse against Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick have all turned down the job in recent weeks, while there were talks with Tuchel over continuing after all, but they did not reach a positive conclusion.

There were big questions over where Bayern would turn this summer, but it seems they have decided upon Kompany, which is a major surprise given Burnley suffered an instant relegation from the Premier League despite the fact two teams above them were handed points deductions.

Crucially, Kompany speaks German having previously played for Hamburg, and that could be a key factor for Bayern, although the Manchester City legend will get the chance to work with Harry Kane and Eric Dier in Bavaria. As for his Burnley exit, Bayern will have to pay a significant fee given Kompany signed a new five-year contract as recently as last year.

Speaking about the club’s relegation and his potential shortcomings, Kompany said recently: “It's way too early to answer if I'd have done things differently. I'm constantly thinking about what we could do better right now and before. But if you treat it as something which improves you, us as a club and a group of players, there is a lot of value in what we have experienced this season."