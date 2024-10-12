Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's away attendances compared to Sunderland & other Championship rivals - gallery

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 13th Oct 2024, 10:00 GMT

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are two of the best supported clubs outside of the Premier League

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both usually backed in big numbers away from home. The Blades have adapted well to life back in the second tier and are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League under the guidance of Chris Wilder.

As for the Owls, they are looking to rise further up the table and have been in decent form of late. They are unbeaten in their last three fixtures on the spin.

Here is a look at every Championship team’s average away attendance so far this season to see how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wedneday rank against the likes of Leeds United and Sunderland....

Average away attendance: 902. Largest away following: 1,787

1. 24. Swansea City

Average away attendance: 902. Largest away following: 1,787 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 980. Largest away following: 1,760

2. 23. Millwall

Average away attendance: 980. Largest away following: 1,760 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 1,132. Largest away following: 2,900

3. 22. Hull City

Average away attendance: 1,132. Largest away following: 2,900 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 1,168. Largest away following: 2,271

4. 21. Preston North End

Average away attendance: 1,168. Largest away following: 2,271 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice